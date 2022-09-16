Another Tuesday means another gathering of the Cotati City Council. This week’s meeting had several interesting topics on the agenda ranging from discussion on the city Military Equipment Use Policy in accordance with AB 481, presentations on new housing and trail project and the council’s response to the Sonoma County Grand Jury. As usual there were other items mixed in, but these were the main ones which had most of the discussion.
The meeting started off with the council declaring the week of September 17-24 as “National Pollution Prevention Week” and “Creek Week.” After that proclamation there were a few consent items to go through.
These consent items consisted of things like accepting the 2021-22 Fiscal Year Annual Report of Development Impact Fee (AB1600). Awarding Construction Contract and Construction Management professional services agreement for the West Sierra Avenue Sewer Replacement Project, adopting an ordinance to amend the California Public Employee Retirement System Contract and finally to authorize an agreement with Sonoma State Police Dispatch Services.
This led into the most important item of the night, which was a discussion on the use of military equipment. The presentation and ensuing discussion were the most lively the meeting got all night. The main point of discussion with the military use equipment was regarding very violent crimes like stabbings, shooting, and other incidents that need a lot of attention. The council and city attorney were concerned about injuries using this equipment, so it was really a difficult topic to discuss because sometimes it’s useful to have military equipment, but it could also escalate the situation in certain cases. That’s why the discussion was centered around the use of the equipment in accordance with AB 481. Community members got the opportunity to ask questions and share their own thoughts during this time as well.
What followed were more presentations on future projects for the council to consider. Many of the presentations the council have seen over the last several years had to do with either new housing complexes, marijuana cultivation, or way finder signs. In this case, the discussion had to do with continuing to add way finder signs. This time the signs would be added in trails and downtown Cotati to continue the project.
At the end of the meeting was City Manager Damien O’Bid’s report. O’Bid shared some information for the council and community. On October 19, there’s going to be another Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Community Center behind City Hall. The 2023 Street Preservation Project is scheduled to start Thursday, September 15. September 23 will the First Annual Cotati Car Show and the last movie of the year will be on the same day at 7 p.m. The movie will be Pixar’s Cars. For Creek Week everyone is encouraged to clean up the creek in Santa Rosa. There’s a few more weeks of the Farmers Market left and then Cotati Candyland will return from 2-5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.