Cooking with illegal oil

On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 9:55 p.m., multiple people called 9-1-1 regarding a possible explosion and fire at a residence in the 1000-block of Russell Ave. The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded with three fire engines, one ladder truck, one Fire Investigator, and a Battalion Chief. An ambulance was requested for any possible victims and the Santa Rosa Police Department dispatched several units to assist at the scene.
The ambulance was the first to arrive at the location and reported smoke coming from the garage of the single-family home. SRFD quickly arrived shortly thereafter and identified the garage as the potential location of the explosion. The garage door was blown open and an active fire was visible inside. Firefighters checked the residence for any victims and discovered that all occupants had evacuated the home. Firefighters extinguished the fire burning in the garage and one resident was evaluated for smoke inhalation by paramedics at the scene but was released without going to a hospital.
Upon investigation, it was determined that a large explosion took place inside the garage when vapors ignited during the manufacturing of hash oil, in an illegal Butane Hash Oil Labs (BHO). The manufacture of hash oil is highly dangerous because it can lead to these types of explosions and fires. Four adults and two children were home at the time of the explosion and fire. As a result of the explosion, the garage shifted several feet off the foundation in multiple directions, and it also sustained major damage inside because of the explosion and fire. The attached home suffered moderate structural damage because of the explosion and was left uninhabitable.
A Santa Rosa Fire Department fire investigator worked with SRPD officers and detectives regarding their findings. Based on the joint investigation, it was determined that home resident, Cameron Lenzini, 22-year-old was unlawfully manufacturing hash oil in the garage BHO. People will commonly use leftover scrap marijuana leaves and buds to make concentrated cannabis. Lenzini lives in the residence with his family, including two siblings who are 7 and 12 years old. The thorough joint investigation led Lenzini to be arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail for: 452(b) PC – (Felony) Causing a Fire of Inhabited Structure 273A(a) PC – (Felony) Child Endangerment, 11379.6(a) HS – (Felony) Manufacturing a Controlled Substance.
