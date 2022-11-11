Connecting Veterans Day and North Bay Industries

November 11 of each year is Veterans Day. First declared by President Woodrow Wilson as Armistice Day in 1919, it was to mark the end of World War I. It was made a legal holiday on May 13, 1938, “a day to be dedicated to the cause of world peace.” After World War II, the authorizing act was amended, and Armistice was replaced by the word Veteran on June 1, 1954.
On this day, veterans are honored by their community and nation in many ways. Many businesses give veterans a discount or free meal on this day. Some observe a moment of silence. Others invite a veteran to speak to share their service stories. Often musical programs or flag raising events are organized. Many donate to a veteran’s service organizations (VSO). There are over two dozen VSOs recognized by the Department of Veterans Affairs. They include the American Red Cross, Disabled American Veterans, Wounded Warrior Project, and the American Legion. So where does the connection to North Bay Industries occur? Let’s look and while we do, focus on the concepts of disabled and flying the flag.
North Bay Industries (NBI) is a California non-profit organization. It was established in 1968. It has been in Rohnert Park for the last 38 years, with headquarters at 649 Martin Avenue according to Robert Hutt the President and Chief Executive Officer. Their mission is to “provide vocational training and employment to adults with disabilities.” Their services include manufacturing flags, landscape maintenance, custodial services, rehabilitation services, mess attendant services, and contract packaging and assembly. Their partners, called host employers, include Friedman Brothers, Keysight Technologies, Lowe’s, Oliver’s Market, Rite Aid, Safeway, and VCA Rohnert Park (a pet hospital).
NBI celebrated October’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month with a barbeque at their headquarters on October 21. An annual tradition that was suspended during the pandemic. This year’s theme was “Disability: Part of the Equity Equation” to recognize important roles that disabled individuals play in a diverse and inclusive American workforce. Jamie Thompson, Director of Rehabilitation for NBI said, “It’s great to recognize and celebrate the hard work of our employees.” Catered by Lombardi’s, the atmosphere was festive, and the meal was delicious. You also were able to get a glimpse into the flag manufacturing floor room. You can get a feel for how they’re made by visiting NBI’s website at: www.nbrs.org/americanflags.php.
NBI is a proud partner of the Ability One Program. This federal program was designed to create employment opportunities for people with disabilities. In their landscape maintenance services, NBI has been providing those services to the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, and other government properties for over 25 years. Currently they have over 850 acres in the Bay Area under maintenance agreements. For over 15 years they have been providing custodial services to military installations including the Coast Guard’s Training Center in Petaluma. They also have been providing mess attendant services to them since 1996. They provide salad chefs and food and sanitation specialists supporting the Training Center’s mission. Their employees help serve over 20,000 meals monthly at this facility.
NBI is also part of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) certified management agent program since 2008. They have facilities in Mill Valley, San Anselmo, Petaluma, and Rohnert Park, CA. As an example, their Muirfield Apartments in Rohnert Park are designated to serve a developmentally disabled resident population within the qualifying economic income limits of extremely low and very low. This program allows “persons with disabilities” live independently by subsidizing rental housing opportunities and providing access to appropriate supportive services. Muirfield Apartments has 24 single bedroom units and is located within a short distance of a large shopping center, including a grocery store.
So, this Veterans Day, when you honor veterans including those with disabilities, think also of North Bay Industries. The flag that is flying may likely have been manufactured by them. That disabled vet may be getting rehabilitation and other supportive services from them. They also may be living as independently as possible in one of the housing units managed and operated by NBI. And if you’re a local employer with labor vacancies, you might want to consider being a host employer with NBI. They’ll screen and train job candidates for you and provide you a reliable employee with a 95 percent attendance record.
