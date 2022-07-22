Community welcomes 3 new Rotary presidents

Having three clubs, all meeting at different times, means no matter what, a Rotary meeting is always found that works for you. You can find a club that fits your lifestyle, says Patterson.
Mojica is on her second tenure as president of her club which meets at noon on Thursdays at the Bear Republic. “During COVID we had some challenges, but we persevered,” says Mojica
Patterson belongs to the Rotary Club of Rohnert Club-Cotati which meets every Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. at Sally Tomatoes. People ask me what Rotary is, says Patterson, and I tell them Rotary is your community in action. We deliver dictionaries to every third grader to the local schools. We also help seniors with handyman projects in their homes with the Helping Hands Program, which has been put on hold due to the COVID but is planned to reconvene again soon.
Shari Lorenz was the first president for the newly chartered Rotary Club of Sonoma Mountain Twilight, however, Chipman has accepted the gavel for the July 2022 to July 2023 year. She was not able to accept the gavel at the time of exchange due to family commitments. Chipman says the evening club was started because it just makes more sense as people can come straight from work and not have to rush to get there.
The Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati was chartered April 28, 1977 with Robert Tellander as the first president. Meetings are every Tuesday at 7 a.m. at Sally Tomatoes.
The Rotary Club of Rancho Cotati was charted May 21, 2007, with Warren Hernand as the first president. Meetings are Thursdays at noon at Bear Republic.
The newest is the Rotary Club of Sonoma Twilight, chartered April 12, 2022, and meets every other Thursday at 6 p.m. at the old school behind Cotati City Hall. Feel free to find a club’s meeting place and enjoy an hour of camaraderie and friendship.
