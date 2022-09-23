Cross and Crown Lutheran Church is announcing a new schedule for “Open Sanctuary,” times when the sanctuary is open for anyone who wishes to come in for silent meditation and prayer.
Our fall schedule will be one Wednesday evening per month, 4 to 7 p.m.., on the following dates: September 21, October 19, November 16, and December 7. Visitors may come at any time and stay for as long or short a time as they wish within those hours. There is no program or speaker — only a quiet, beautiful space with soft music in which to quiet your mind and decompress from the day.
“It is our hope that people who don’t drive at night will find it convenient to come in for a while before dark, and people just getting off work will enjoy stopping by on their way home,” says Myrna Kappler, Congregation President. “We welcome people of all faith traditions, spiritual seekers, and anyone who wants a quiet time away from the noise and stress of everyday life.”
The church is located at 5475 Snyder Ln., across from Rancho Cotate High School. Enter through the double glass doors facing the parking lot … and enjoy the peace.
For questions, contact Kim Burns, Church Administrator, (707) 795-7853, or email church@crossandcrownrp.org.
