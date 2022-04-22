What is a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT)? According to the Ready.gov website it’s a program that “educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for the hazards that may impact their area and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations.” Offering a consistent approach, using Federal Emergency Management Agency curriculum enhanced by local authorities to make it location specific, the training allows volunteers to assist professional responders during disasters.
The concept was developed and implemented by the Los Angeles City Fire Department in 1985. It became a national program in 1993. There are CERT programs in all 50 states, many tribal nations, and U.S. territories. More than six hundred thousand people have taken this training since the program went national. Now it’s coming to Rohnert Park too. The program is in the final stages of development locally, the first training session is tentatively scheduled for September 7. It is anticipated to run ten weeks, one night a week, in the evenings for two and a half hours. Weekly sessions will be on Wednesday nights from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. A final graduating practical exercise, approximately six hours in length, is planned for Saturday November 12.
Lieutenant Jeffrey Nicks of Rohnert Park’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) is coordinating this first class. Emergency Management falls within his scope of duties. Nicks was first exposed to the concept in the early 90s when he was part of the Sonoma State University police department. Then it was called DART which stood for Disaster Assistance Response Team. He took FEMA courses to obtain certification as a trainer for these types of response teams and brought the concept with him when he joined Rohnert Park’s Public Safety Department. In the early 2000s, a training was held but the program wasn’t institutionalized. Programs like this are often resource dependent on staff and budget availability. He’s hoping this time, the program will be reoccurring and eventually he’d like to see CERT volunteers for each section of the city.
Whereas the DPS Civilian Academy program was more educational in nature, with participants learning about what the Department of Public Safety does, the CERT program will be more action oriented. Participants will learn skills that help themselves, their families, and their neighborhoods. Nicks gave examples to include Disaster Psychology, Fire Skills, Search & Rescue, and Basic First Aid. He stressed that participants “when trained will understand their limitations as well as their abilities.” The psychology he was referring to were things like how to react to an emergency, how to defuse a tense and confusing situation, and a helping mindset. Basic fire skills would be things like how to use a fire extinguisher or turn off a gas line for example. Search & Rescue in a disaster may include ensuring folks are accounted for. Basic First Aid would be triage, CPR or AED procedures, and basic wound care.
For each CERT team, Nicks hopes the class will identify two to three participants to be coordinators, maintain liaison with DPS, and participate in training future teams. Nicks envisions follow on meetings, likely quarterly, for both social gatherings and training updates. Participants aren’t committed to any specific role or follow-on participation, but obviously the hope is they’ll stay engaged and help make our community safer. In case of a disaster, those first 72 hours are critical. Depending on the extent of the disaster, be it an earthquake, flood, or wildfire, professional responders may not be readily available to all areas of the city immediately. This is where CERT volunteers can step in and make a difference in Rohnert Park.
Does this sound like something you’d be interested in? In the next few weeks, the Community Services Department will be taking registration for the first class. There is no cost to participate in this training. You will be able to register at https://cityofrohnertpark.perfectmind.com. If you don’t already have one, you will need to create an account and a password to access this site. The first class will be limited to 25 participants, but a wait list will also be developed for future classes. Rohnert Park residents may have preference for this first class. Participants should be at least sixteen years of age. There is no top age cut off, however participants should be physically capable of performing CERT duties and tasks. If you have difficulty registering, you can contact the Community Services Department at 707-588-3456. If you have questions concerning the program, you can contact Nicks at 707-584-2631.
