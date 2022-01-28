Community effort in action!

Monte Vista Elementary PTA was able to purchase five new tables for their students due to the generous donations from Marty Skoff Trucking, Katie Chase with State Farm, the Lemus Family, the Pungprakearti Family, and the Deniz Family. PTA put a call out for volunteers to help build the tables. Two Technology High seniors, Abe Arzola and Leo Valle, and a Monte Vista parent, Tobias Werner answered the call. This is a perfect example of community coming together.
Popular News
Articles
- Athlete of the Month Technology High School
- Our teachers deserve fair pay
- Sebastopol tidbits
- Police Logs
- Technology High School Student of the Month
- Iconic figure in Cotati
- Filing season tax tips
- Spotlight on RP City Council priorities
- Sebastopol continues focus on RV dwellers be addressing city’s parking policy
- You have no right
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.