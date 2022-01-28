Community effort in action!
Tracy Si

Monte Vista Elementary PTA was able to purchase five new tables for their students due to the generous donations from Marty Skoff Trucking, Katie Chase with State Farm, the Lemus Family, the Pungprakearti Family, and the Deniz Family.  PTA put a call out for volunteers to help build the tables.  Two Technology High seniors, Abe Arzola and Leo Valle, and a Monte Vista parent, Tobias Werner answered the call.  This is a perfect example of community coming together.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.