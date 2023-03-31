March 31, 2023
Machado Burgers Weekly Car Show, 406 Larkfield Center Santa Rosa. The weekly car show event is held every Friday 4 p.m -7 p.m. We gather with good cars, people, music and food. Every classic car that comes receives a raffle ticket and entry into our best of show for a weekly trophy.
Karaoke Nights at Sebastopol Community Market, 6762 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Please join us to rock the stage and sing your favorite song at our weekly karaoke night.
April 1, 2023
Swing into Spring, Sharing of the Green, 5-11:30 p.m. Education Foundation, Double Tree Hotel Grand Ballroom. $85.
Spring Craft Fair at Thorngate Manor, 4185 Snyder Lane, Santa Rosa, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. We have local vendors. Free admission, hourly drawings. Come join us for this special event.
Sonoma County Orchid Society annual show and sale. Free orchid care classes. Door prizes and raffle. Free parking. Admission $10. Veteran’s Bldg., 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa. Sonomaorchids.com.
Marin comedy show presents Ryan Goodcase, A Great Night of Standup Comedy, at the Trek Winery 1026 Machin Avenue Novato, from 7:30 p.m.-9 p.m. This great show will feature Headliner: Ryan Goodcase “2021 Winner of The San Francisco International Comedy Competition!” along with special huest: Jeen Yee “World Series of Comedy.” Tickets $20, $25, $30.
Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park presents the Senior Center Prom, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Contact senior center for tickets at 707-585-6780.
UC Master Gardeners: All about Oaks by April Lynch, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Healdsburg Regional Library, 139 Piper St., Healdsburg, CA. UC Master Gardeners Presentations learn about home gardening, pest management, water conservation practices and more! Contact Regional Library at 707-433-7772. Free Admission.
Craft and Vendor Faire at the Elks Lodge 901, 2105 So. McDowell Ext., Petaluma, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Over 70 vendors, something different each day. Local artisans, hand-crafted items, unique goods! Come enjoy the day and bring a friend. A fun way to shop for gifts and unique holiday décor, rain or shine, it’s all indoors at the Petaluma Elks Lodge. Be amazed and enjoy fresh pastries & coffee, hot dogs, sodas and more.
Petaluma Kite Day, Petaluma River Park, 300 Copeland St., Petaluma, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., bring a friend and a picnic and fly a kite.
April 2, 2023
Sonoma County Orchid Society annual show and sale. Free orchid care classes. Door prizes and raffle. Free parking. Admission $10. Veteran’s Bldg., 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa. Sonomaorchids.com.
Spring Craft Fair at Thorngate Manor, 4185 Snyder Lane, Santa Rosa, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. We have local vendors. Free admission, hourly drawings. Come join us for this special event.
The Green Music Center, Weil Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. presents Yo-Yo-Ma. Yo-Yo Ma’s multi-faceted career is testament to his enduring belief in culture’s power to generate trust and understanding. Whether performing new or familiar works from the cello repertoire or collaborating with communities and institutions to explore culture’s role in society, Yo-Yo strives to foster connections that stimulate the imagination and reinforce our humanity. For more information call 707-664-4246. Tickets on sale for $65-$175.
Craft and Vendor Faire at the Elks Lodge 901, 2105 So. McDowell Ext., Petaluma, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Over 70 vendors, something different each day. Local artisans, hand-crafted items, unique goods! Come enjoy the day and bring a friend. A fun way to shop for gifts and unique holiday décor, rain or shine, it’s all indoors at the Petaluma Elks Lodge. Be amazed and enjoy fresh pastries & coffee, hot dogs, sodas and more.
April 3, 2023
Chimera Arts & Maker Space, 6791 Sebastopol Ave., Suite 180, Sebastopol, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. At our first Friday’s events we open our doors to let you check out what we are all about. Stop by to meet your local community of makers, get a tour of our facility, enjoy some fine libations and food, and hear some great local music. You can also have some fun with our hands-on activities and live demonstrations. Admission, demonstrations, tours and music are all free. Beer, wine and food are offered at a modest price. Call for more information at 707-827-3020.
April 4, 2023
Spanish Music & Movement (ages 0-6), 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Healdsburg Regional Library, 139 Piper St., Healdsburg. This program is presented in Spanish. Spanish music and movement is a tour of culture, language and fun. Contact library at 707-433-3772.
April 5, 2023
Sonoma County Library, 6250 Lynne Condé Way, Rohnert Park, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. presents Come to “Stay and Play!” Explore our toys, puzzles, building blocks and more! Through play, children learn about their world. With this knowledge, they can understand books and stories once they begin to read. Now 1 1/2 hours, and including a story and snack for kids, with coffee & tea for grownups. Please remember to bring your reusable mug!
Anime drawing workshop with author Oliver Chin (grades 7-12), 3 p.m.-5 p.m. at the Healdsburg Regional Library, 139 Piper St., Healdsburg. In this 2-hour workshop, author and artist Oliver Chin will teach you how to draw in the Japanese comics and animation (manga & anime) style. Contact Healdsburg Library at 707-433-3772.
Knits & Knots, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Healdsburg Regional Library, 139 Piper St., Healdsburg. Learn how to knit or crochet with experts from Healdsburg’s Purls of Joy co-op. Make new friends, share some snacks and learn some handy skills in a fun, judgement free environment. Materials will be provided but feel free to bring your own yarn and needles. Advance registration encouraged but not required. This program is offered in English. English with Spanish translation.
April 6, 2023
Head out to the Pacific Coast Air Museum for Hot Dog Thursdays. For a small fee of $7 the family event includes entrance into the museum. A hot dog, a drink and chips. This event will take place the first Thursday from April 6 thru October from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
April 7, 2023
Karaoke Nights at Sebastopol Community Market, 6762 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Please join us to rock the stage and sing your favorite song at our weekly karaoke night.
Bilingual family storytime (ages 0-5). Join us for family bilingual storytime with Miss Charity. Stories, music movement and more. This program is at the Healdsburg Regional Library, 139 Piper St., Healdsburg, from 10:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
April 8, 2023
Heartwood Church, 689 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park is coordinating an Easter event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with bouncy houses, games, an egg hunt and a performance. Sign up on the following link. https://www.heartwoodchurch.com/easter-in-the-park2023/.
Read to a Dog, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Healdsburg Regional Library, 139 Piper St., Healdsburg. This program is intended for beginning readers. Practice reading with a 4PAWS certified therapy dog to improve reading skills and confidence. This is an in-person event.
April 9, 2023
Easter Bunny at Coppola, Francis Ford Coppola Winery, 300 Via Archimedes, Geyserville, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The bunny will be at Coppola on Easter hop-hop-hopping around Francis Ford Coppola Winery to take pictures with guests – both big and small. During your visit we invite you to enjoy lunch in Rustic. We will have just unveiled our spring menu, featuring dishes peppered with seasonal ingredients from our own culinary garden. For more information and to make reservations call 707-857-1471.
Free egg hunt on Easter Sunday at the Rohnert Park Assembly of God, 4695 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. All ages welcome, special hunt for preschoolers. Event will start with a free bubble show at noon. Space limited to the first 30 children. There will also be a free hayride. For more information please go to the Rohnert Park Assembly of God Facebook page.
April 14, 2023
The Santa Rosa Junior College Chamber Music series will host the talented pianist Liya Yakushev in concert at the Newman Auditorium at 7:30 p.m., 151 Mendocino Ave., in downtown Santa Rosa. To purchase single ticket call 415-392-4400.
April 15, 2023
The Butter & Egg Day festivities kick off on April 15 with the opening ceremonies at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum (20 Fourth St), from noon to 1 p.m. Mayor Kevin McDonnell will read a proclamation honoring the Grand Marshal and Good Eggs. Come see the display of hearts or visuals that show the heart of our community.
April 17, 2023
Free swimming lessons offered by the Sebastopol Rotary Club from April 17-May 11, 2023. The club needs your help teaching Sebastopol-area second graders to swim. No experience required. Contact Greg Jacobs at 707-823-7341.
