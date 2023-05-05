May 5, 2023
Raise money for the Living Room by joining the Sonoma County Human Race and do a 5 K run. This is a community driven race in Sonoma County. To learn more call Rebecca at 707-978-4804.
SMART’s new Starlighter weekend evening train makes its debut. Departs the Airport station at 7:41 p.m. and the Larkspur station at 9:10 p.m. Saturday it will depart airport at 8:02 p.m. and Larkspur at 9:30 p.m.
A comedy drama Fisherman’s Friends at Warren Auditorium in Ives Hall on the SSU campus. $5 suggested donation.
“Tuck Everlasting” the musical will show at Spreckels Performing Art Center starting now through May 21. General tickets $36, Students $32, Child (18 and under is $12). Tickets online: www.spreckelsonline.com or call 707-588-3400.
May 6, 2023
SonoMusette
An event of SonoMusette at Ner Shalom, 85 La Plaza, Cotati at 7 and 9 p.m.
The Cotati Community Yard sale 8 a.m-12 p.m. Call kpatterson@cotaticity.org for more information.
Luther Burbank Home & Gardens is having a plant sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entry $5, children under 12 free.
Open for tours, museum, and gift shop on Tues./Wed./Thurs./and Sun. from 1 to 4 p.m. Fri. & Sat. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gardens open daily from 8 a.m. to dusk.
Mechanical Waterways 2.0 will have its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County. Additional fees apply to this fundraising event. Members will be free with non-members $16.
Santa Rosa Saturday Community Farmers’ Market
Weekly farmers’ market at Farmer's Lane Plaza
Santa Rosa. 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Freshtival is a celebration of the art of freshness at Sally Tomatoes 1 p.m.
Free organic compost giveaway from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until the pile is gone at 425 Morris St. behind Sebastopol Community Center Youth Annex.
Two world piano world premiere with Santa Rosa Symphony. Continues May 7 & 8. Sat. & Mon. 7:30 p.m. Sun. 3 p.m. All performances at Green Music Center. Buy your tickets at srsynogiby.org or call 707-546-8742.
May 7, 2023
The Addams Family, a new musical comedy at the Santa Rosa Junior College Theatre of Arts. For more information go to theatrearts.santarosa.edu.
May 8, 2023
Tween Computer lounge 2:45 to 5 p.m. at the Cloverdale Regional Library, 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
May 9, 2023
Survivors: Living Beyond Sexual Assault at Rialto Cinemas. 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Doors open at 6:30 and event starts at 7 p.m. $15.
May 10, 2023
Volunteer workday at the farm at Luther Burbank’s Gold Ridge Experiment Farm, 7777 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Rohnert Park Soccer Star program is back! Every Wed. from now to July 12 is the first session from 4-5 p.m. at Eagle Park for children ages 5-8 years old. The second session will be from July 26 to Oct. 11. Same place same time.
May 11, 2023
Zero Waste North Bay presents the 2023 Zero Waste Symposium at Somo Village, 1100 Valley House Dr. Rohnert Park. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information contact Katie at 707-331-0072.
‘Smart People’ at 6th St. Playhouse util May 28. For more information call 707-523-4185.
May 12, 2023
Leaders of the North Bay awards luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with speaker Mahalia Morgan at the DoubleTree Hotel in Rohnert Park.
May 13, 2023
For the Love of Cats at 2 to 6 p.m. at Friedman Event Center, 4676 Mayette Ave., Santa Rosa. $50 in advance or $60 at the door. Buy tickets online at http://www.forgottenfelines.com/loveofcats. All proceeds go to Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County.
Garden court of the Petaluma Historical Library & Museum tour. $25 for adults and children over 12. Children 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adults. See the museum website for more information.
Kreole & Krawfish community gathering 12 p.m. with family friendly and positive vibez at Sally Tomatoes.
Flat track racing in Sacramento. See website.
Cloverdale Arts Alliance Wine Country garden party benefitting the Cloverdale Arts Alliance . 4-8 p.m. Tickets at cloverdaleartsalliance.org.
May 14, 2023
Mother’s Day Brunch at the Valley of the Moon Club for a 10 a.m. seating and a 12:30 p.m. seating call 707-539-0415x5 to reserve. $50 per person and $20 kids under 10. Santa Rosa.
May 15, 2023
Learn how to provide a safe home for foster children and teens. Attend one of the monthly Explore Foster Parenting talks on Zoom at sonomafostercare.org or call 707-565-4274.
May 16, 2023
AAUW Forum series fundraiser: The use and misuse of the American military. This event is offered via Zoom at 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This series raises funds for local educational programs and scholarships. Healdsburg-ca.aauw.net, Healdsburg.
May 17, 2023
Volunteer Workday at the Farm, Luther Burbank’s Gold Ridge experiment farm, 7777 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol. 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
May 18, 2023
Alice in Wonderland at Sonoma Country Day School, 4400 Day School Place, Santa Rosa.
May 19, 2023
Olive Oil Tasting Experience 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Gold Ridge Organic Farms, 3387 Canfield Rd., Sebastopol Ave. 707-823-3110.
May 20, 2023
“Mental Health and the African American Community” 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community Baptist Church, 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Speaker will be Devonderia Sanchez. Please respond by email to : honorjackson1121@comcast.net to ensure a seat.
Truckers Ball with benefit dinner and dance at the Penngrove Community clubhouse, 385 Woodward Ave., Penngrove with cocktails at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35. Tri-tip, chicken, pasta, and salad. Live music by Band of friends. Tickets available with cash or check only at JavAmore Café, 10101 Main St.
Kids night at the museum. Recommended for ages 5-10. 5:39-9 p.m. Charles M. Schulz Museum. Tickets at schulzmuseum.org.
Call of the Wild weekend to Jack London Park for free docent-led tours to the Wolf House and another tour of Beauty Ranch. Wildlife Fair starts at 10 a.m.
Primer Festival del Mariachi 2 to 9 p.m. at 1100 Valley House Dr. Sally Tomatoes.
May 21, 2023
Free entrance today only to Call of the Wild at Jack London Park. Plowing Play Day starts at 10 a.m. Free wine tasting for adults ages 21 and up at 11 a.m. For more information call 415-290-6830.
Celebration the Diversity of Women to support The Living Room with auction, buffet & Diverse fashion show. 2-5 p.m. at the Balletto Vineyards, 5700 Occidental Rd., Santa Rosa. For more information call 707-978-4804.
