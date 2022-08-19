In 2005 Friends of the Petaluma River was formed to connect our community with the wonders of the Petaluma Watershed. While much of our work is focused on conservation and education surrounding this sensitive habitat, we also believe that celebration plays a large role in our mission. Through events at the River Heritage Center, family programming around the Watershed and access opportunities for the public we bring our Watershed to life.
What to bring/expect: Please come dressed in clothes that can get dirty and wear sturdy, close- toed shoes. We will supply volunteers with gloves, trash pickers, buckets, bags and other materials. Bring your own water bottle.
We will provide snacks and coffee in the morning. And we invite all volunteers to join us in the afternoon for a BBQ featuring live music and a raffle. Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Volunteers will be assigned to one of 15 creek locations for the cleanup. Before heading to your assignment, we will gather at Steamer Landing Park for supplies, instructions, and safety information, and to check in with your Site Captain. If you have a location you would like to work at, please indicate that at registration.
Registration:https://form.jotform.com/222197200430140
Website: friendsofthepetalumariver.org
SÁBADO
17 DE SEPTIEMBRE 2022
Regístrese Aquí:
Horario:
9:00 AM - Limpieza del Río Petaluma 12:00 PM(Mediodía) - Parrillada
Ubicación:
Parque Steamer Landing (Calle D & Copeland)
