The City of Sebastopol has been tasked with searching/recruitment for a Mayors & Council Members Association of Sonoma County Clerk.
The focus of the Sonoma County Mayors and Councilmembers Association (MCA) has been the exchange of ideas among fellow elected officials - both by educational presentations and by providing an opportunity to network with peers. The MCA Board of Directors (Board) also makes appointments to select regional bodies, as well as serving as the City Selection Committee for Sonoma County, as required under Government Code §50270. The MCA Board and General Membership meetings are held quarterly, per the current by-laws. The MCA also has a Legislative Committee.
• Sonoma County Mayors and Councilmembers Association Clerk Position
• Agreement for Professional Services - City of Sebastopol MCA Clerk
