The City of Sebastopol offers a program aimed at encouraging local businesses and property owners to improve commercial and industrial buildings. Upgrades, maintenance, and aesthetic enhancements will benefit the entire community and enhance the local economy.
With these objectives in mind, subject to funding availability, the Sebastopol Façade Improvement Program will provide a rebate for expenses incurred on new exterior property improvements made to commercial or industrial buildings within the City of Sebastopol.
To apply for the program a building owner or tenant, with the owner’s approval, should fill out the application and include bid estimates for the proposed improvement(s). The Planning Department then reviews the submitted application for completeness and batches them to be reviewed on a quarterly basis by the Design Review Board for approval. Deadlines for applications for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 are:
October 10, 2022 January 9, 2023 March 13, 2023
If you would like to apply for or discuss the program in more detail, please contact Kari Svanstrom, Planning Director at (707) 823-6167 or KSvanstrom@cityofsebastopol.org
Visit the Facade Improvement Program page on the city’s website for more information.
