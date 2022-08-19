This is to inform you that the City of Sebastopol will be extending the Nomination Period to Wednesday August 17, 2022; 5:30 p.m.
Incumbents (Glass, Gurney and Slayter) have not filed to re-run for city council. Per Elections Code, if an incumbent fails to return candidate nomination papers by the deadline (August 12, 2022, at 5:30 p.m.), the nomination period will be extended. Therefore, the City of Sebastopol is extending the nomination deadline to Wednesday, August 17, 2022; 5:30 p.m.
Please contact the City Clerk acting as the City's Elections Official, to issue, receive or file all related nomination papers (E.C. 10227). ALL nomination documents must be received/submitted to the City Clerk’s Office at one time and by appointment only.
Please contact the City Clerk at mgourley@cityofsebastopol.org or Office Phone at 707-823-1153 during office hours or my cell phone at 707-292-7910 if you have any questions.
