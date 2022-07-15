On June 14, 2022, the City Council of the City of Rohnert Park adopted Resolution 2022-058. This Resolution calls for the election of Councilmembers in Districts 1, 2 and 5, to be held on November 8, 2022. The Resolution also requests the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors to consolidate the City’s election with the Statewide General Election.
Under Rohnert Park’s district-based election system, voters will elect one councilmember in the district they are registered in. For the first time, voters in Districts 2 and 5 will elect members of the City Council for four-year terms. Voters in District 1 will elect a member of the City Council for a two-year term.
Any registered voter in District 1, 2 and 5 is eligible to run for city council and represent their district. Use the address look-up tool at https://bit.ly/37EtD2d to find your district.
Official nomination petitions can be obtained from the Office of the City Clerk, 130 Avram Ave, Rohnert Park, beginning July 18, 2022, through August 12, 2022, during regular business hours as posted, by appointment only.
If nomination papers for the incumbent City Councilmember in District 1 are not filed by close of business on August 12, 2022, the voters shall have until the close of business on August 17, 2022, to nominate candidates other than the incumbent for District 1. Since this is the first-time voters will elect Councilmembers in District 2and District 5, there are no incumbents currently holding those offices. As such, there will be no extension of the nomination period for District 2 and 5 pursuant to Elections Code 10225.
For further information and to set up an appointment, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (707) 588-2227 or cityclerk@rpcity.org
