City of Rohnert Park hosts Flynn Creek Circus

Celebrating their 20-year anniversary, Flynn Creek Circus, which is based near Mendocino, put on quite a show at the Rohnert Park Community Center over the weekend.
Even better, the troupe travels with its own brand new big top tent. Every person is both show people and crew so you will find an aerialist putting up poles or musicians doing odd chores.
The theme is balloons, birds, and other flying things but there is nothing flying except for people.
During their 20-year anniversary season, Flynn Creek Circus setup the “Big Top” in Rohnert Park for 7 performances featuring original live music, acrobatics, and comedic awe-inspiring vignettes. Justin Therrien, 3-year-old Tea Silliau and Julien Silliau are seen in “Father and Daughter visit the Circus.” If you missed the Rohnert Park shows, you’ll have another opportunity to see them Thursday July 28-Sunday 31 at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma or Sunday August 11-14 at the Sebastopol Grange. Tickets are available online at https://www.flynncreekcircus.com or at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.