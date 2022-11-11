City of Rohnert Park Armed Forces Banner program

Purpose of our Program
The Rohnert Park Armed Forces Banner Program was created in 2011 for our community to honor and recognize individuals on active duty in the military. These members either reside in or have immediate family members who reside or work in the City of Rohnert Park or have attended local schools. As some of you may have noticed, the Department of Defense added a sixth armed service, the United States Space Force. We are looking forward to honoring a member of this new organization.
This Banner Program is supported with funding provided by local sponsors and the banners will be printed and installed as funds become available. Additional information and an application can be found on our website: www.starspangledbanners.org. If you know of members or relatives of active-duty members here in town. Please contact Andee Durkee RP Military Banner Program Coordinator, (707) 584-5109 or andy@starspangledbanners.org and he will add them to the list of potential honorees.
Veterans Day event
Two of our active-duty honorees
Carson Hanson, Marines and Nolan Nicks, Air Force
will be recognized at the Rohnert Park Veterans Day Program on Friday, November 11 at 11 a.m. This brings the total number of banners installed in our city to 73. We are thankful that some of the medical gathering restrictions have been eased and the City of Rohnert Park will again hold an in-person program at the Community Center located on Snyder Lane and RP Expressway. Our guest speaker is Veteran Clint St. Martin who has served in both the Marines and the Air Force and will share some of his experiences.
Thank you to the City of Rohnert Park for supporting this program and for installing and retiring our banners and we appreciate the bookkeeping help from the RP Chamber of Commerce. Thanks also to the local community members who have supported those military families who have faced financial challenges. And don’t forget to thank the active-duty members of our community as you pass their banners on the Expressway or in the library parking lot. They have voluntarily written a check and signed it with their lives to keep us a free nation.
