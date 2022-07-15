The Rohnert Park City Council met on Tuesday July 12 in council chambers. Attendance was sparse as usual with less than two dozen present, many of whom were city staff. The two- and one-half-hour meeting consisted of mostly routine items for discussion and direction to city staff. Chief Tim Mattos, Director of Public Safety presented three of the agenda items to include an after-action report on 4th of July Illegal Fireworks, Use of Force and Traffic Citation Statistics for 2021, and an introduction and discussion regarding a Community Public Safety Round Table.
The city council set their strategic priorities back in January 2021. One of those was “Police/community relations and accountability.” From May through August 2021, that priority was further discussed and defined. On August 10, 2021, the City Manager, Darrin Jenkins, and Chief Mattos presented nine recommendations for addressing this council priority. One of those was to “Create a community roundtable to obtain feedback from diverse group of stakeholders representing underrepresented minority people groups.” The concept was to have “a group of individuals, from underrepresented people groups, to meet directly with our Police Chief… to provide honest feedback.” What they’re doing well, what’s not going well, and how to improve would be the focus.
The presentation tonight outlined the vision and scope for this Community Round Table. It will consist of a diverse group of individuals “that represent the ethnic, social, economic, and diverse stakeholders in the community” according to the staff report. The recommended size was between 10-16 to keep the group manageable with the council targeting 12 as a soft cap. The Round Table will meet, probably on a quarterly basis and use a facilitator “to maintain focus and provide all members to have a voice.”
There will be an application process with selected members committing to serving for one to two years at a minimum. Candidates will not be selected or appointed by the city council, city manager, or city staff. The staff proposed that recent graduates of Leadership Rohnert Park be recruited to review the initial applications and select members for the inaugural roundtable, with future selections made by the roundtable as members end their commitment and depart. To be eligible for participation, applicants should reside or work in Rohnert Park, be willing to work with others and open to new ideas and be able to provide feedback in a productive manner.
The roundtable will review and make recommendations to the director on matters pertinent to the Public Safety Department. They will discuss potential resolutions to police-related community issues and assist in community outreach efforts. They’ll be encouraged to participate in major police events such as promotion ceremonies, attend the Civilian Police Academy, go on ride-alongs with Public Safety Officers and other efforts to familiarize themselves with department operations. Meetings will be open to the public. The application process will be posted on the city’s website at: Community Public Safety Roundtable - City of Rohnert Park (rpcity.org) in the next couple of weeks.
In other council news, the council amended the current policy on flying ceremonial flags on a 2-1 vote. Vice Mayor Samantha Rodriguez and Council member Susan Hollingsworth Adams were absent, and Council member Pam Stafford was opposed. The amendment that passed allows the city to fly the three approved ceremonial flags at all city facilities equipped to fly more than just the American Flag, not just at city hall. So, these flags can now be flown at the Senior Center, Sports Center, Public Safety building and City Center Plaza also. Stafford wasn’t objecting to these flags specifically, rather, she doesn’t believe any ceremonial flags should be flown because it puts the city into the position of choosing whose flag can fly and which ones can’t.
The council also gave staff direction on how and when to hold the next town hall using the same format as the previous town hall. The date and location are to be determined based on availability, but the target date appears to be mid-August on a Saturday morning. City Manager Jenkins provided a review of actions implemented or underway to meet council priorities in 2022, and Director of Community Services Cindy Bagley gave an after-event report on the RP Jubilee held on July 4th which all agreed was very successful with an estimated 3-4 thousand in attendance. Finally, Mayor Jackie Elward proclaimed July as “Parks Make Life Better Month in the City of Rohnert Park.”
