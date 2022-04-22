The Rohnert Park City Council met in special session on April 18 to review the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022-23. A second session was planned for April 25, but the council decided to review the budget in a single session, so that meeting won’t be held. Present were councilmembers, except for Vice Mayor Linares, and city staff.
The council received a budget briefing book with more than 360 pages prior to the meeting to review. The format of the session generally followed a presentation of 2021-22 accomplishments, 2022-23 goals, and projected revenues and expenses for the next fiscal year. The bottom line is the proposed budget is balanced with projections of $49 million in revenue and expenses.
City Manager Darrin Jenkins facilitated the presentations and led off with an introduction and overview of the General Fund. During that review he said the city “last year finished with a surplus of $6.9 million According to the staff report, “This represents a 9.4 percent increase from the FY 2021-22 adopted budget.” Further, “Compared to the FY 2021-22 actual revenue and transfers-in, the FY 2022-23 General Fund budget represents an increase of 5.8 percent.” This budget assumes a 10.7 percent increase in Transient Occupancy Tax revenues, forecasted sales taxes to be up 8 percent, and property taxes to be up 1.5 percent, as we exit from the pandemic and economic activity increases.
On the expense side, there are cost increases for property and liability insurance, an expansion of funding to address housing and homelessness, and staffing changes. Development Services are proposing a new building inspector and a Development Engineering Manager which will reduce the cost of hiring outside consultants and improving responsiveness of the department. The Department of Public Safety is proposing adding a Community Engagement Coordinator to better police community relations. Public Works is requesting four new positions, two maintenance workers for parks and landscape maintenance throughout the city and two positions to address litter, trash, and illegal dumping. Other positions were identified for reclassification to reflect the changes in work requirements. Also increasing will be pay for city part-time employees to make those positions more competitive with private employment opportunities. The city has a hard time recruiting and retaining these critical part-time employees at the current rates.
City council was very supportive of the staff’s recommendations. Council member Pam Stafford said it was “nice to see a budget process that’s so simple.” Council member Susan Hollingsworth Adams to Jenkins “I think you’re doing an excellent job” while Council member Gerard Giudice said it was “amazing how responsive you’ve been to city council priorities.” That theme carried throughout the presentations by the department heads.
During questions and answers, explanations were given for a few items mostly for clarification. The only real push back to the proposed budget was during the discussion on the expansion of funding to address housing and homelessness. The city is adding about $2.3 million to address those issues, but staff recommended decreasing funding for the non-profit Unsheltered Friends Outreach (UFO) from $36,000 per year to $24,000. Council members Hollingsworth Adams supported by Giudice, and Stafford were having none of that. They were positive the city could find a way to continue the current level of funding for UFO and gave that direction to Jenkins.
