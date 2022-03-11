The Cloverdale Citrus Fair board members and staff are looking forward to welcoming all their friends and neighbors back to the fairgrounds for great fun and entertainment “Under the Big Top” April 21st through 24th. The fair will be full of spectacular citrus exhibits, beautiful arts and crafts, farm animals, unique shopping, and mouthwatering fair food!
A big draw to the Citrus Fair is the entertainment. This year on the main stage guests will enjoy the high steppin’ rock and rollickin’ sounds of Court ‘n Disaster, the multi-genre vibe of the classic rock dance band, Rock on a Roll, and the glitz and glitter of the dynamic Poyntlyss Sistars Rockin’ Show Band. Rounding off the main stage offerings is Saturday night headliner, the 80s party band Aqua Nett as well as Mariachi Barragan and Ballet Folklorico on Sunday.
On the Family Stage, guests of all ages will enjoy the hilarious combination of comedy and juggling by Scotty and Trink as well as the amazing magic, stunts, and skills of Louie Foxx. Finally, don’t miss the magnificent stilt performances of Mark & Dre all across the grounds during the fair.
Once again, Warner Hall will feature the skills, artistry, and craftsmanship of painters, sculptors, photographers, quilters, and creators of all kinds and all ages. In the barn area, young agriculturalists will showcase their poultry, rabbits, cavies, and pygmy goats. Entries are open for all exhibits categories until early April. Details may be found at
https://cloverdalecitrusfair.org/exhibits-info/ Entry information about citrus sculptures and gardens may be found here as well.
Special contests are back too! Is your little darling the next Lily Lemon or Oran Orange? Maybe your baby’s crawling game is competition ready, and the Diaper Derby is for you. Perhaps your talent, be it song, dance, instrument, stand up, or anything else wonderful, should be showcased in “Cloverdale’s Got Talent.” Are you a high school junior or senior from Cloverdale or Geyserville? Then a serious look at the newly designed Ambassador program and the top scholarship prize of $5000 is worth your time. Details about all these contests are available on the Fair’s website at https://cloverdalecitrusfair.org/citrus-fair/.
Of course, it wouldn’t be the Fair without the carnival. Butler Amusements will once again bring thrills and laughter to the Citrus Fair. Discount wrist bands for unlimited rides are now on sale at the Fair office and at eTix.com. Save $5 by buying early! Finally, be sure to gather your group and plan to enter the Citrus Fair Parade and Pet Parade being held Saturday, April 23rd.
For all questions about the Fair, please call or drop by the Citrus Fair office at 707-894-3992 or 1 Citrus Fair Drive, Cloverdale. Hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch) You may also email info@cloverdalecitrusfair.org.
See you at the Fair!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.