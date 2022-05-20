Text MUSEUM to 888-871-1495 to start receiving text updates about the Children's Museum of Sonoma County!
Mande un texto con la palabra MUSEO al numero 888-871-1495 para recibir noticias de lo mas nuevo que esta pasando en el Children’s Museo.
All through the month of MAY, our mobile museum will be participating in various events throughout Sonoma County. Where will you spot us next?
Fix It Clinic and Reuse Fair
May 14, from 11a.m.-3 p.m. at TekTailor
Enjoy a free clothing swap, used book sale, and low cost repair of items like bicycles, lamps, and clothing.
North Bay Science and Discovery Day 2022
May 15, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds
Spark children’s wonder and curiosity for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
Wildfire Ready Resource Fair
May 21, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Downtown Courthouse Square
Check out this one-day resource fair for wildfire preparedness information.
Wednesday Night Market
May 25, from 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Downtown
Courthouse Square
Come see the farmer’s market at NIGHT! Plus enjoy an exclusive concert series, beer and wine tasting, and special guest activities.
Our Mud Lab got a makeover! Come take a look at the new furniture available at the newly remade Mud Lab.
Mud play boosts imagination, and offers endless possibilities for creative expression, problem solving and physical development. So come enjoy the experience playing in the mud provides!
You’re invited to a very special Storytime! SATURDAY, May 21, from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. local author, Kathy Guthormsen will be here to read us her newest children’s book, The Story of Jazz and Vihar!
The Bird Rescue of Sonoma County will be here as well, so you can meet some of the birds who inspired Kathy’s tale! Copies of the book will be available for purchase with all proceeds going directly to the Bird Rescue of Sonoma County
Wanna visit other Sonoma County museums FOR FREE?! During Museum Member Swap Weekend you totally can!
May 21-22, participating museums will be offering FREE ADMISSION to members from all other participating museums:
• California Indian Museum & Cultural Center
• Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center
• Children’s Museum of Sonoma County
• Museum of Sonoma County
• Pacific Coast Air Museum
•. Petaluma Historical Library/Museum
• Sonoma Valley Museum of Art
• Luther Burbank Home & Garden
• Sebastopol Center for the Arts
Proof of membership is required to participate.
Help us restock our Parent Emergency Kits! We are in major need of more TODDLER PANTS for our Parent Emergency Kits.
In each of the bathrooms at the Children’s Museum, we have these kits available to all our visitors to help with messy museum days, inevitable accidents, and those times when you just need a backup for the backups. They include extra children’s clothes, diapers, wipes, and more!
You can drop off donations at the Children's Museum during regular business hours. THANK YOU!
Mondays: Storytime: 11 a.m.
Wednesdays: Musical Moments: 10:30-11:45 a.m.
Thursdays: Spanish Storytime: 10:30-11 a.m.
Storytime: 11 a.m.
Fridays: Toddler Time: 10-11 a.m.
Garden Party: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Storytime: 11 a.m.
Saturdays: Storytime: 11 a.m.
Sundays: Member Mornings: 9-11 a.m.
Storytime: 11 a.m.
