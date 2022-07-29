Rohnert Park City Council recently approved substantial changes to the design of Southwest Blvd., as well as additional $1 million in funding which will be used in part to repair the failing sound wall, which has been a long-standing concern for residents. Southwest Blvd. is one of the city's main streets. The renovations will improve safety, traffic flow, and accessibility of the area.
The changes will reduce the four lanes for vehicles to two lanes between Adrian Dr. and Commerce Blvd., adding a median that will make it safe for turns across traffic, and adding bike lanes, sidewalks, and landscaping. The design reflects extensive input from nearby residents. It will increase safety and make the area more friendly for bikes and pedestrians.
“Rohnert Park is improving traffic flow while becoming more friendly for bicyclists and pedestrians throughout the city," said Mayor Jackie Elward, "This funding and design to improve Southwest Blvd. are vital pieces in fulfilling these goals, while we also address a long-standing sore point for many residents by fixing the failing sound wall.”
A new sidewalk on Southwest Blvd. will accommodate two-way bicycle and pedestrian traffic to help increase safety and reduce cars on the road. Additionally, the city will add curbs or landscaping features to separate the bicycle and vehicle lanes to further heighten bicyclist safety and beautify the area.
Trees and other landscaping will slow traffic, treat stormwater, create safety buffers between pedestrians, bicyclists, and cars. Benches and new street lighting will also be considered where plausible. Renovation efforts will also include repairs to the sound wall. The repairs will improve the overall appearance along this street, which is the southern gateway into the city.
Earlier steps in this project included the development of the city’s new roundabout at Southwest and Commerce Blvd. The newest funding is in addition to $3.2M in previously approved funding.
The Southwest Blvd. renovations are expected to be completed in June 2024. Full project details can be found in city council's June 28. 2022 Staff Report: https://bit.ly/3ukk1Xb.
