Another month gone by; Halloween is in the rearview mirror. Most of us know November is when Daylight Saving Time ends (6th), elections are held (8th), Veterans Day is celebrated (11th) and Thanksgiving (24th) plans come to the forefront. So, what else happens in November? Let’s look at a few of the other events and celebrations.
November is Military Family Month. A time to appreciate the contributions and sacrifices of our military families. The military member gets recognized frequently and we thank them for their service often. Yet, without their family members standing with them, our military forces would be less effective. While they protect and serve the nation, their parents, spouses, and other family members take care of the home front. In 1996, in partnership with the Armed Services YMCA, the government established this awareness month. By Presidential proclamation, military families are recognized. Their constant moves, change of jobs, separation from the military member is but a few of the stresses they endure so that their family member can serve the nation and us. If you know a military member’s family, and we have many in Rohnert Park, perhaps it’s time to tell them “Thank You for Your Service” too.
Given the land we live on, and the support the city receives from the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, celebrating Native American heritage Month in November can be part of our Thanksgiving traditions. Sometimes known as American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month, recognizing the diverse history, traditions, contributions, and cultures of our Native American populations seems appropriate. Keep your eye out for the local events that will occur in and around us this November. A day was formally approved by Congress in 1915 and first celebrated in May 1916. In 1990 approved by congress and signed by President George H.W. Bush, November was named National American Heritage Month.
On the heels of Halloween, National Candy Day on November 4 seems appropriate. So have a sweet or sour piece of candy, if you have any left from trick and treating, on that day. Did you know the story of candy began in India? According to nationaltoday.com, it was between the sixth and fourth centuries BC when Greeks and Persians became aware of candy in India. They had “reeds that make honey without bees.” It was sugarcane, a crop indigenous to Southeast Asia. They would boil the juice and turn it into individual sugar pieces they called “khanda.” Ancient China, the Middle East, Egypt, Greece, and Rome also used honey to coat fruits and flowers, preserve them, and use them as a form of candy. Candy was sometimes used as medicine for the throat or digestive system.
Some interesting facts about candy include that Butterscotch, a hard candy, started in Yorkshire, England in 1817. Also “saltwater taffy” resulted from a candy store being flooded in New Jersey in 1883. The taffy stock was salvageable by the shop owner but to differentiate it, he added “saltwater” to the name. M&M’s, invented by Forrest Mars in 1941, remains a favorite candy of many. He got his idea from watching soldiers in the Spanish Civil War eating chocolate pellets with a hard shell. Another favorite, Starburst, were invented in the United Kingdom in 1960. 2.8 billion pounds of chocolate is consumed in the United States yearly with 65 percent of total candy consumed by Americans over the age of 18. If you’re an average American, your consumption would be 22 pounds each year.
In Rohnert Park we have an outstanding Animal Shelter. The National Appreciation Week for Animal Shelters runs from November 6 through the 12. Shelters care for millions of displaced animals in our country. The weeklong observance serves to recognize the hard-working people, employees, and volunteers, who work, rescue, rehabilitate injured and abused animals, and/or reunite lost pets with their loved ones. In 1866, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) was created. Originally focused on horses, it was the first organization for animal welfare. Other cities established humane societies. It wasn’t until the mid-70s that veterinary medicine was introduced for preventative care and treatment in our shelters. The appreciation week was created in 1996 by the Humane Society of the United States.
These are just four of the possible celebrations in November. If you have a few minutes to browse the website at: nationaltoday.com, you might be able to find when to hug a bear, go to an art museum, or grab a sundae on their days also! There’s a little something for everyone in November.
