May is Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, which honors and celebrates Asian American & Pacific Islanders in America.
To celebrate the AAPI community during the month of May and beyond, we’ve put together free virtual and in-person programming and activities; as well as resources that recognize AAPI achievements and contributions.
Join us for upcoming AAPI Heritage Month events and learn more here. Advanced registration is required for all events.
For adults. Join our Read BIPOC book club! This month's meeting is on Tuesday, May 31, at 6 p.m., and the book is Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu. Join librarians virtually on the last Tuesday of each month to discuss books centering on BIPOC voices. Check out the book through the library catalog.
La biblioteca del condado de Sonoma celebra el mes de la Herencia de Americanos Asiático e Isleños del Pacífico
