Start your next adventure with a library card! September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, and the Sonoma County Library joins libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers, students, and everyone else that a library card is an important step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
Plus, if you sign up for a Sonoma County Library card between September 1 and September 30, you’ll be entered to win a Sonoma County Regional Parks Pass.
“A library card provides access to so much more than books,” said Sonoma County Library Director Erika Thibault. “At Sonoma County Library, we have free music and movie streaming platforms, digital access to local and national newspapers, as well as eLearning products such as LinkedIn Learning, Mango Languages, and Learning Express, all at the click of a button with your library card!”
Visit your local library branch to sign up for a library card. Five new Sonoma County Library cardholders will win a Sonoma County Regional Parks Pass. Participants must sign up for a physical library card and share email at time of registration to be eligible to win.
Already have a library card but want to join the celebration? The American Library Association invites you to share a photo of yourself with your library card for a chance to win $100! Post to Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #GetLibraryCarded. Visit ALA.org for all the details.
Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September since 1987 to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, libraries unite in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.
