May is Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, and the Sonoma County Library invites you to share in honoring and celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islanders in America during the month of May and beyond.
Visit sonomalibrary.org/AAPI for more information on AAPI Heritage Month. Celebrate the AAPI community with Sonoma County Library’s free virtual and in-person programming and activities; and explore resources that recognize AAPI achievements and contributions and address anti-Asian hate. Find local events, peruse book recommendation lists for all ages, find out more about community partners, learn how you can help stop AAPI hate and more.
“Asian American and Pacific Islanders are a diverse community with distinct cultures, languages, faiths and traditions,” Teen Services Librarian Jodi Tam and Library Specialist Sophia Gonzalez said in a statement. “While each group faces unique challenges, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have a shared experience in racism and prejudices in America.”
Sonoma County Library’s goal is that the programming and resources will celebrate the contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, provide historical context, and offer an avenue for reporting crimes and opening discussions about racism.
Join the Sonoma County Library in learning about and celebrating the generations of Asian American and Pacific Islanders in America. For more information on AAPI Heritage Month, visit sonomalibrary.org/AAPI.
