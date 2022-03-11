A new way of learning about jobs that are available in Sonoma County is coming to Santa Rosa on Tuesday, March 29 at coLAB on Mendocino Avenue. “Career Café” will feature 25 local employers available for you to meet over a cup of coffee – with Land and Water Coffee providing a “coffee tasting experience.”
Career Café won’t be your typical job fair but rather look more like a “speed dating” event. Employers will gather around cocktail tables in coLAB’s large lounges with carafes of coffee, cookies and chocolates and share about their company’s culture and work life.
Participating employers will vary from multiple industries including primary sponsor Sutter Health who will discuss nursing opportunities, as well as employers from a local bank, hotel, and counseling group. The U.S. Army and the U.S. Postal Service will also be participating.
An RSVP is required as attendance will be limited. To do so go to pressdemocrat.com/careercafe. The event will be held from 4-7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.