This restaurant is tucked away in Suite C at 7530 Commerce Blvd adjacent to the True Value Hardware store. The parking lot is a bit tricky, with one way entrance and exit but parking appears plentiful once you figure out how to enter and exit the location. They’ve been in this location since moving from their previous location on East Cotati Avenue in November 2011. They are looking to hire employees if you’re interested.
The establishment has a small footprint, with indoor seating for about two dozen patrons at a counter, a four-person table, and two person tables along a side wall. The décor is simple with nautical art on the walls and a television mounted in a corner by the counter. As you enter, the counter is facing you with waitstaff behind the cash register and counter. There is an open view into the kitchen where you can see the cook(s) working. During our visit only a few customers were dining in, but takeout orders were frequent. According to their website they also have delivery via DoorDash.
Be careful when using their online information as their hours are advertised differently depending on the site. Their Facebook page is the most accurate and matches the hours posted at the restaurant. There the hours are listed as 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday. For Friday and Saturday, they stay open a half-hour longer until 8:30 p.m. They are closed on Monday and Tuesday.
Online reviews vary, from those that absolutely love the food to those who think it’s on the bland side in comparing it to east coast fried seafood. We chose to take those reviews with a grain of salt (or vinegar) and try it out for ourselves. We recommend you do the same. For us, the service was excellent. Waitstaff was friendly and attentive to customer needs. The meals were prepared quickly and the portions generous. Some of the menu items seemed a bit high until you saw the portions then they seemed reasonable. And there is something for everybody on their menu, it’s not just fish and chips.
Let’s start with the Appetizers. Fried Pickles, Zucchini Sticks, Mushrooms, Fried Calamari, Onion Rings, and even a Shrimp Cocktail are available ranging from $8.50 to $11.95. And of course, chips, garlic and regular, and chili cheese fries too. You can also get Clam Chowder Soup by the cup, pint, or quart or in a bread bowl. Don’t want a full meal, sandwiches are available. Your choice of Cod, Chicken, Buffalo Chicken, Black Angus. and Chili Burgers, and Grilled or Chili hot dogs. You can also order a Pulled Pork Sandwich topped with coleslaw and served with sweet potato fries.
There are plenty of sides to choose from also. A chicken tender for $2.75, coleslaw by the half or full pint, a single prawn for $3.25 or 5 prawns for $13.95. For the kids there is a fish or chicken meal option for just $5.95. Beverages include fountain soft drinks, iced tea, and lemonade. They also have beer by the bottle and on tap including a Lagunitas IPA. Wine is also an option for those so inclined. You can also order a 7 piece or 10-piece family pack to take home.
For the meals, you can choose from ten different options. These range from a one piece of cod served with French fries and coleslaw at $11.95 to a Jumbo Prawns plate consisting of five prawns, French fries, and coleslaw for $16.95. One piece of Cod not enough? Order a two piece for $15.95 or a three piece for $19.95. Other choices include a combination of Cod and Chicken, Calamari, Cod and Prawns, or just Chicken Tenders. We found the meals filling and enjoyable. The chicken was crispy and tasty, the coleslaw creamy, the cod soft and flavorful. The fries could have been a bit crispier as they were somewhat soft and more like steak fries than what we were used to for fish and chips. The bottom line, we’ll be back, especially for take out orders on those nights we don’t feel like cooking at home. Finally, we certainly enjoyed seeing the Community Voice being available to read while waiting for our order.
