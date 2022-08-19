The Superintendent of Schools Candidate Forum previously scheduled for August 22, 2022 has been cancelled. One of the candidates has withdrawn from the race, leaving only one candidate. The League of Women Voters of Sonoma County regrets any inconvenience this has caused.
Popular News
Articles
- Petaluma Speedway August 13th results
- Cotati-Rohnert Park School District kicks off New School Year
- 2022 Sacramento Mile Motorcycle race coming this weekend
- RP man sentenced to life in prison for molesting minors
- License reader solves mystery
- Fall Sports about to roar back
- Police Logs
- Nelson to be named Sebastopol Interim Chief of Police
- Police Logs
- We are here to stay – Our freedom, our choice
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.