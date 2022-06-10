The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is mourning the death today of Quanda McGadney, 51, a Landscape Maintenance Worker for the department. McGadney was killed while working near Lagoon Valley Road on Interstate 80 (I-80) in Solano County.
McGadney had served the people of California for more than 18 years and joined Caltrans in 2018. She is survived by her 9-year-old daughter, Nairobi, and her two sisters, Priscilla Stevenson, and Candice McGadney.
Just after 10 a.m. today, McGadney was struck by a hit-and-run driver on westbound I-80 near Vacaville. She succumbed to her injuries on-scene. The California Highway Patrol has arrested a suspect.
“The loss of one of our own public servants in this tragic incident is being felt heavily within the Caltrans family today. Our thoughts and heartfelt support are focused on her family, friends, and colleagues at this time,” said Caltrans Acting Director Steven Keck.
McGadney is the first Caltrans District 4 (Bay Area) employee to die on the job since 2017. She is the 37th in the history of District 4 and the 190th Caltrans worker to lose their life on the job since 1921.
“This tragedy is particularly painful, coming so close to our workers memorial service just a little over a month ago, and drives home how dangerous our work on California’s roadways can be,” said Keck. “Our focus on safety and the ‘Move Over’ law and asking the public to increase their awareness of the people working on the highways on their behalf are part of our continued effort to eliminate these tragic incidents.”
To help Quanda’s family at this difficult time, a memorial fund is being established through the California Transportation Foundation.
