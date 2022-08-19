California Volunteers, state lawmakers, Zero Waste Sonoma and others share a new program providing job training for vulnerable youth while diverting edible food from landfills and making it available to local community members who are food insecure. Met at the Conservation Corps North Bay, 365 Blodgett St., Cotati on Tuesday, August 23 at 10 a.m.
Parking is limited at the main offices however street parking is available.
