Residential customers will automatically receive the California Climate Credit this month created by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to fight climate change. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is pleased to administer the credit in a timely manner that will help reduce customer energy bills this month.
For natural gas residential customers, the credit will be $47.83, and for electric residential customers, the credit will be $39.30. Customers who receive both services will receive a total credit of $87.13.
“This credit is great news for PG&E customers and will reduce energy bills and provide more opportunities to invest in energy-efficiency and money-saving upgrades,” said Vincent Davis, PG&E’s Vice President of Customer Operations and Enablement.
Customers do not need to do anything to receive the credit, it will automatically appear as an adjustment on a customer’s bill under the Adjustments Section on the Detailed Charges page.
Ways to Reduce Energy Bills
PG&E offers various programs to help customers save money and energy.
• California Alternate Rates for Energy (CARE) Program saves 20 percent or more each month on energy bills for income-qualified customers.
• Family Electric Rate Assistance (FERA) Program offers a monthly discount on electric bills for income-qualified customers with three or more people in the household.
• Medical Baseline provides a lower monthly rate for customers with special energy needs due to certain medical conditions.
• Budget Billing averages out energy costs for more predictable monthly payments and eliminates big spikes in bills due to seasonal changes.
• Bill Forecast Alerts are notifications sent by email, text or phone notifying the customer if their monthly bill is expected to exceed a specific amount set by the customer.
Residential customers receive the Climate Credit twice a year, in April and October. In 2022, small business customers will receive a bill credit in October.
To learn more about the Climate Credit, visit the CPUC’s California Climate Credit page.
