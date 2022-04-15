Petaluma Downtown Association and Amy’s are presenting butter and egg days Saturday April 23 with a parade starting at noon and winding through the historic downtown.
Starting at 11:30 will be the Clover kids’ parade, 8 to 11 a.m. is the Lions Club breakfast, and cow chip throwing contest, cutest chick contest, and beverage gardens open from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Sunday April 24 is the antique faire starting 8 a.m. For more information call 707-762-9348.
