The Active 20-30 clubs of Petaluma, Rohnert Park and Sebastopol put on their Burningham barbecue competition Saturday in Penngrove Park. The biggest fund raiser of the year for the club allows them to fund the other events that they put on for the underserved youth of the communities.
This year there were 7 BBQ teams in the park all wanting to be judged best in individual categories of pulled pork, pork ribs, bacon side dish and bacon dessert and if they had entries in all 4 categories, they were eligible to be named best overall Burningham.
Music was performed by Night Train from San Francisco.
