The 20/30 clubs are bringing the 9th Annual BBQ Pork festival Saturday September 17 from 12 noon to 5 p.m. at the Penngrove Park, 11800 Main St., Penngrove.
There will be live music from the local bay area Rock N Roll Party band: Night Train.
Family friendly games and activities are many.
General admission will include up to 10 tastings from top BBQ chefs in Sonoma County and 1 drink ticket. VIP admission: Guaranteed a seat in the shade with buffet to sample food from all competitors along with a private beer/wine bar and two drink tickets.
Children under 10 years old will get in free.
This is a fundraising event for underserved youth in Sonoma County, hosted by the Active 20-3- Clubs of Rohnert Park/Cotati, Petaluma, and Sebastopol. All funds raised from this event will help underserved youth in Sonoma County with back-to-school supplies, holiday gifts, scholarships, food, and more.
If there are any questions or want more information, contact them at burninghamsonoma@gmail.com.
