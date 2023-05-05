Moviegoers are invited to share the delight of the big screen experience with a friend with a buy one, get one free ticket offer to the May 5 release of What’s Love Got to Do with It? The crowd-pleasing British romantic comedy from STUDIOCANAL and Working Title Films, the producers of Bridget Jones Diary and Love Actually.
Moviegoers who purchase a What’s Love Got to Do with It? ticket at the Reading Cinemas website, app, box office or kiosk for Friday, May 5, through Thursday, May 11, will receive a complimentary companion ticket for the same. “Bring A Friend To The Movies” program available at Reading Cinemas in Rohnert Park.
For additional information on the Reading Cinemas and tickets for available screenings of What’s Love Got to Do With It? please visit: www.readingcinemasus.com.
