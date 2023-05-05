Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley is Nonprofit of the Year

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley, which for 61 years has provided a safe environment for children to learn and grow, teaching valuable life skills to more than 1,800 young people annually, has been named Non-Profit of the Year for Senate District 3 by Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa.
“This club has been a community stalwart for six decades, helping tens of thousands of kids reach their potential through nationally recognized programs,” Sen. Dodd said. “Their success is a testament to the dedication and commitment of volunteers and staff, who have provided this incredibly valuable service to generations of Sonoma Valley youngsters. I am happy to recognize their considerable achievement.”
“We are humbled and honored to receive this recognition and continue to be so appreciative of Sen. Dodd for his willingness to lift our organization up as it helps us achieve our mission even more effectively in Sonoma Valley,” said Cary Leigh Snowden, president and CEO. “Our staff and volunteers work so hard for our members each day and they truly deserve this honor.”
Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley has served the Sonoma area since 1962. It is part of the national movement of 5,000 Boys & Girls Clubs yet is independently run and relies on community donations.
The club provides youth development programs for young people ages of 6 to 18. Programs include after-school and summer care, athletic leagues, mental health services, literacy, and academic enrichment programs, as well as specialized services for teens, including college and career readiness, vocational training, leadership programs and volunteer opportunities.
