The 49th Annual Fisherman’s Festival will be held April 30 and May 1 at Westside Park in Bodega Bay beginning 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be live music and entertainment, seafood and food trucks, wine and beer, craft booths, non-profit booths, art show and so much more.
Gate prices are adult $18, Seniors 65 + $15, two day passes for $25 and kids under 12 free. Police, fire, military with an ID for $15.
For more information and advance tickets contact bbfishfest.org.
