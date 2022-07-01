Birthday party for those 90 and over

Mary Henry
Mary is 92 years old and was born in Michigan in 1928. She has lived in Rohnert Park for 25 years. Her career was a grocery store clerk. For fun she loves to play pinochle, all card games, and attending Fun after 50 at the Rohnert Park Senior Center.
Lillian Ciarro
Lillian, 93, was born in San Francisco and has lived in Rohnert Park for 33 years. Lillian enjoyed being a housewife. For fun, she likes doing jigsaw puzzles, reading, ceramics, and attending Fun After 50 at the Rohnert Park Senior Center.
Vera Lilleland
Vera was born in Russia in 1924 and is 96 years young. She has been a seamstress her whole life and continues to work her craft. Vera has lived in Rohnert Park for 45 years. For fun, she likes to play zilch and loves to attend Fun After 50 at the Rohnert Park Senior Center.
Jennie Bee
Jennie is 91 years old. She was born in South Korea and her birthday is June 27, 1929. She has been a seamstress all her life. Jennie has lived in Rohnert Park for 30 years. For fun, she enjoys playing card games and attending Fun After 50 at the Rohnert Park Senior Center.
Stan Wood
Stan is 91 years old. He was born in San Jose in 1929 and has lived in Rohnert Park for 6 years. Stan was in the Air Force and worked for PG&E for 30 years where he was an engineer in the gas department. For fun,Stan likes to travel and attend Fun After 50 at the Rohnert Park Senior Center.
