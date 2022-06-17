Government agencies don’t call people with threats or promises of money and don’t take payment with a gift card, wire transfer or cryptocurrency.
Scammers spoof legitimate phone numbers. Do not trust the phone numbers or click on any links in a text or email message from a purported government agency. Look up the agency’s number online.
Social Security numbers are never “suspended.” The Social Security Administration will never threaten to arrest you because of an identity theft problem.
The IRS generally makes its first contact with people by regular mail-not by phone-about taxes. Never provide your bank account or personal information to anyone who calls you claiming to be associated with the IRS.
Read 2020 BBB Government Impostors Scams Study: BBB.org/ScamStudies.
