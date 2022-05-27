That phrase was said more than once at the 17th Annual Youth Upstander Luncheon on May 19. The luncheon was held at the Wild Oak Saddle Club, located in the Oakmont community of Santa Rosa. It was both a celebration of the end of year “Safe School Ambassadors” program and a fund raiser for Community Matters. There were about 100 people in attendance. Attendees gathered before the lunch enjoying appetizers and beverages, meeting and greeting each other, and participating in a “Silent Auction.”
What is the “Safe School Ambassadors” program? The program “harnesses the power of students to prevent and stop bullying and mistreatment” at their campus. It relies on the “inside-out” approach to improve school climates. It’s a type of a social-emotional learning program that many schools adopt to meet that need. According to the Community Matters website, “Student bystanders see, hear, and know things adults don’t, can intervene in ways adults can’t and are often on the scene of an incident before an adult.” These student ambassadors thus become a critical resource for “positively impacting the crises of bullying in our schools.”
The ambassadors are recruited by the program because they’ve been identified through staff and student surveys as influential leaders of a school’s population. They belong to the “diverse cliques; the ones who shape the social norms that govern other students’ behavior.” They meet specific criteria such as position and influence in their peer group, good communications skills, and a history of standing up for friends. They then participate in a multi-day interactive training, along with a few adults who serve as their mentors. The training provides them “skills and tools to resolve conflicts, defuse incidents, and support isolated and excluded students.” They continue to meet every few weeks to help sustain the program.
Jamie Jovel Flores, a senior at Rancho Cotate High School was scheduled to speak at the luncheon; however due to a positive COVID test, she couldn’t attend. Kimberlyn Moffet, one of her mentors presented her prepared speech on her behalf. Flores, a student athlete, and representative on the Rohnert Park Piranhas, is the captain of the Varsity Swim Team at Rancho. She was also elected to the Senate at the High School. She said, “There have been a few instances where being a bystander was easy, but after the curriculum that has been put in place, I have learned that it is okay to be an upstander. It is okay to be different. And it is okay to be uncomfortable. That means we are doing something right.”
Community Matters is a non-profit with headquarters in Santa Rosa, CA. It was founded over twenty years ago by Rick Phillips. Phillips had over twenty years as a teacher and administrator in the public school system. The Columbine tragedy in 1999 had a profound impact on him and led him to co-create the Safe School Ambassadors Program, to engage youth to transform school climates. The mission of Community Matters is “To equip and empower students and adults to create schools and communities that are safe, welcoming, and inclusive.” The ambassadors’ program is but one of the many programs available through Community Matters. For more information, to volunteer, or donate, visit their website at: https://community-matters.org.
According to Larry Lira, “the student ambassador program is second to none.” Lira first got involved with the program in 2012 when he was president-elect of the Rotary Club of Santa Rosa East. The incoming president would do a “funders” event prior to assuming the office. He chose Community Matters and this program. That year he helped raise over $20,000 for the non-profit. President in 2013-14, his club still donates between $1,000 to $2,000 each year.
Mike Simpson is one of the organization’s trainers. His focus is on restorative practices, and he goes all over the country training on behalf of Community Matters. When asked what being a trainer for them means to him, he said, “it’s an opportunity to live out my passion, training people with respect, civility, to hold ourselves accountable for the way we act, what we say and do.”
Erica Vogel, the current Chief Executive Officer, said, “This mission is feeling increasingly important” in discussing how the organization pivoted during the pandemic to on-line efforts and now returning to in person instruction. During the pandemic they were able to train 8,000 students and 3,600 school staff. Since its inception, Community Matters has worked with more than 2,000 schools, agencies, and organizations including in 43 states, Puerto Rico, Guam, Canada, Japan, and Paraguay.
