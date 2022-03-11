The Middle School Performing Arts Booster Association, a non-profit organization that facilitates and supports the middle school music program in Rohnert Park were fortunate to be the recipients of the City of Rohnert Park Foundation Small Grants and held a Battle of the Bands last Sunday at the LJMS Quad starting at noon. It showcased performances by both middle school bands, both high school bands and individual and teacher performances. Also featured were a bake sale, a catered meal by Pasta King and a silent auction. With the weather being picture perfect, the turnout was excellent, and the music was spectacular. As always Oliver Fraenkle, the band director at Lawrence Jones Middle School, showed an effortless performance for the audience.
