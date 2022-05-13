6th Street Studio is where the play happens. Aristocats Kids performance is May 12, 13, and 14 at 7 p.m. and May 14 at 1:30 p.m. at the GK Theater. The running times is 60 minutes and doors will open 30 minutes before the show.
Xanadu Jr. performances will be May 19, 20, and 21 at 7 p.m. The May 21 performance is at 1:3- p.m. at the GK Hardt Theater.
Madagascar, a musical adventure Jr. will have performances Thursday June 23 and Friday June 24 at 7 p.m. and Saturday June 25 at 1:30 and 7 p.m.
Annie Jr. performances will be Thursday July 14 and Friday July 15 at 7 p.m. and Saturday July 16 at 1:30 and 7 p.m.
Legally Blonde Jr., the musical will be held Thursday Aug. 4 and Friday Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. and Saturday Aug. 6 at 1:30 and 7 p.m.
Give a scholarship, fund an after-school program or free workshops for underserved youth. Every little bit helps build a more inclusive and accessible theater arts program.
Vaccinations are recommended for students ages 5 and up. The masking policy will follow the guidelines adhered to by the public school system.
For more information call 707-523-4185.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.