Joseph Grimaldi said, “In April, the first soft, tender, delicate green of spring salutes the eye in every direction.” And Ellen Jackson wrote, “April is a month of melody. In April, you can hear the warbling of mockingbirds and the chattering of squirrels.” There are a variety of holidays and observances to celebrate in April. Included are April Fool’s Day on the first, the beginning of Ramadan on the second, Passover starting on the fifteenth, and Easter on the seventeenth. Tax Day is the eighteenth this year, and Earth Day is on the twenty-second.
But what else do we have to celebrate this month? Using my go to website at nationaltoday.com, let’s explore a few of them starting with Awareness Month causes. This month we have both Parkinson’s Awareness and Autism Awareness. We also have Sexual Assault Awareness and Child Abuse Awareness. National Volunteer and Scottish-American Heritage also are observed in April. There are many more including the National Month of Hope. Given the times, let’s spotlight that one.
The National Month of Hope is of recent vintage having been so designated in 2018. It came from a non-profit organization called the “Mothers in Crisis.” The intent was to express “the importance of hope around the world.” This organization was founded by Rosalind Tompkins in 1991. It began as a support group for women that eventually grew to a community-based prevention and intervention for drug rehabilitation. “The goal of their hope campaign was to encourage the sharing of stories of hope to help families ripped apart by addiction.” Obviously, the power of hope extends beyond just addiction. Coming after two years of the pandemic, the current fighting in Ukraine, and many other issues tearing at the seams of society, embracing hope, a belief that “things will work out, especially when it seems otherwise” remains an important concept to embrace.
April 2 brings us National Love Our Children Day. It was established in 2004 by another non-profit called Love Our Children U.S.A. Their aim was to “eliminate all forms of violence against children.” “Their goal meshes nicely with National Child Abuse Prevention Month. They focus on a variety of issues that can harm our kids including cyberbullying, internet safety, school violence, and those attitudes within a family that “impact the lives of children.” Once such program they created is called “Stomp Out Bullying.” This is a national program for “the prevention of cyberbullying, sexting, and racism among children and teenagers.” More than 10 million people committed to stomp out bullying on their website. On that site, they also have “over 1,600 pages of useful information to assist parents, families, and children on various positive parenting and child safety topics.” You can find their website at: www.loveourchildrenusa.org.
National Hug a Newsperson Day falls on April 4th. This day seems to date back to the 1990s and was meant as a show of appreciation for newspersons. It encourages folks to acknowledge them by, with consent, giving them a hug. When you think about news, folks often focus on television news and news anchors. But the news comes to us through many media sources to include radio and newspapers. According to holidayscalendar.com, “more than 20+ billion newspapers are published around the world” every year. They went on to say, “News is extremely important, and its main utility is to inform and empower the people consuming it” to make “informed decisions about their lives, their communities, or their governments.” We hope at The Community Voice, we are doing a good job of that.
On a related note, April 10th is National Encourage a Young Writer Day. Because most kids are natural storytellers, have a vivid imagination, and are creative; this day is a day to encourage them, to talk about their “ideas and dreams.” Young readers who are also avid readers tend to be the best storytellers because reading feeds their imaginations, grows their vocabulary, and provides discipline which are crucial traits in writing or storytelling. Who knows, one day, these young writers may turn out to be our next Community Voice journalists!
Finally, April 28 is national Superhero Day. Created by employees of Marvel on April 28, 1995, the concept was “to honor those who serve and protect while fighting evil.” This is a day to honor your hero, real or fictional, and be thankful for them. Who is your hero? Do they wear masks and capes or perhaps scrubs or uniforms? On this day, let them know that they are your hero!
