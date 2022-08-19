The Cotati Rohnert Park Unified School District met at The James Pitt Theater on the Rancho Cotate High School campus Tuesday August 16 with the meeting lasting approximately 90 minutes and a very sparsely attendance. Starting the 2022-2023 school year, the agenda items were routine in nature. Here are the key highlights. The full meeting can be viewed on the district’s YouTube channel at: Cotati Rohnert Park Unified School District - YouTube.
By a vote of 5-0, the board approved amending the employment contract of Superintendent Mayra Perez for approval of a 3 percent raise for the 2022-2023 school year and extended her contract through the 2024-2025 school year. The remaining terms of her contract remain the same and brings her salary to $241,638.
Board President Joe Cimino gave the oath of office to the two new student board members David Zepeda, a senior, who will represent Rancho Cotate High School and Naomi Hernandez, a junior, representing Technology High School. They both delivered their initial reports with the focus being on returning to school.
Principal Sara McKenna from Technology Middle School (TMS) made a presentation to the board on how her school is addressing the Social and Emotional Learning (SEL). Stressing the importance of this type of learning, her PowerPoint quoted that “Social and emotional learning can help all young people and adults thrive personally and academically, develop and maintain relationships, become lifelong learners, and contribute to a more caring, just world.” She reviewed the most recent data from 2021 and outlined the next steps for this school year. Board members bespattered her with questions, especially about the data being too old and the questions too broad with Trustee Leffler Brown also wondering how they intended to measure success. McKenna agreed with many of the board’s concerns but stressed they have better data collection tools in place for this year.
A summer school report was presented with this being the second year that the district was able to conduct summer school courses. Just under 1,000 students participated this year compared to just under 400 students last year. The largest growth was at the pre-school/elementary level with 397 students enrolled in TK-5th grade for summer school at Monte Vista Elementary. Also 215 students were enrolled in the YMCA before and after school programs, and conducting 16 classes from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. There is even a waiting list of 75.
The middle school program was located at Lawrence Jones Middle School. Over 100 students participated in four different courses to include studying about Ancient Japan, art, woodworking and cooking, and the history of sports. The courses combined academics with hands-on, fun projects. At the high school program conducted at Rancho Cotate High School, 143 classes were finished allowing credit recovery and access to meeting graduation requirements. Because of this program, Principal Angela Scardina reported seven seniors were able to complete requirements and graduate. There were also “Extended School Year” opportunities for students with disabilities as well as 34 students attending summer school online through the Virtual Learning Academy (VLA).
The board approved three Provisional Internship Permits (PIP). These are used when a school district is unable to find candidates that are qualified and/or a fit for the district. These permits are issued when they find an otherwise qualified candidate who does not hold a California credential while they pursue that credential with the state. Approved were a first-grade teacher at John Reed Elementary, a history teacher at Lawrence Jones Middle School, and a Resource Specialist Program (RSP) teacher for Rancho Cotate High School.
First Reading of 20 board policies were reviewed, but these were primarily to clean-up older policies or to update existing policies driven by state changes or new policies. They ranged from Charter School Oversight to free and reduced-price meals, and Student and Family Privacy Rights. One board policy on Independent Study was approved 5-0.
Also, a total of $647,806 in gifts and donations were acknowledged and accepted by the board. This included $632,306 received from the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, donations of binders and backpacks to Richard Crane Elementary from Mark Nichols and Ganga Tamang, furniture and whiteboards to Monte Vista by Mark Nichols, and $15,000 worth of tables, desks, chairs, and printers by Ygrene Energy Fund. Perez said that donation will be used to set-up a parents education center in the district office. Perez also thanked the three local Rotary Clubs for the donation of school supplies from their Pack-a-Patrol Car program in partnership with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.
Trustee Brown acknowledged he was returning for another four-year term representing Area 1 and would be joined on the board by Cassandra May Albaugh representing Area 2. Area 4 remains open, and the board requested Perez come back with a short brief on the next steps for filling that seat this fall.
