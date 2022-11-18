A holiday gift and toy drive are underway to support families in Cotati, Penngrove and Rohnert Park. For over 25 years, this holiday gift and toy drive has grown not only in popularity but also in partnership with others in order to help fill needs in our communities. The Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati working together with the Rancho Cotati Rotary Club, Rotary Club of Sonoma Mountain Twilight Satellite, Interact and Rotaract members, Rancho Adobe Fire District, the Cotati Police Department and Cotati City Employees, the Rohnert Park Chapter of Realtors, and the community at large in fulfilling the needs of those family’s requesting assistance.
The generosity of the community to support this program is amazing as each year hundreds of toys, gifts, gift cards and cash are donated. These donations are accepted through December 25 at the Cotati Police Department or at any of the Rancho Adobe Fire Departments. Additionally, Honorary Rotarian Steven Elliott, owner of Fundemonium Toys located at 579 Rohnert Park Expressway near the Rohnert Park Cinemas says “Purchase a toy to donate at Fundemonium and we will give you a gift certificate equal to 20 percent of your donation. They make great stocking stuffers.”
For those wishing to donate, please also consider gifts for the age group of 7+ as the majority of requests are normally in this age group. Gift cards are gladly accepted so that we can provide for those who are between 9 and 16 years of age.
To apply for assistance please go to the Cotati Police Department or any of the Rancho Adobe Fire Departments to complete an application. Applications will only be accepted between Monday November 28 and Wednesday December 7, 2022, at 3 p.m.
Santa’s elves will be wrapping the gifts on December 11 and on Saturday December 17 they will be assisting Santa delivering the presents. As we have done for years, Santa is driven to each home in a Rancho Adobe Fire engine or a Cotati Police car. This personal service from our emergency responders is an added touch to bring smiles to the children and their families. Neighbors Organized Against Hunger (NOAH) which is the local food bank will also be providing a bag of food to approximately 75 of these families.
For Rohnert Park residents, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety coordinates a separate toy drive and may be contacted in lieu of applying for assistance through the program previously described. We ask that those applying for assistance only do so with one organization as a way of assuring that everyone is served. Those who apply for both programs may be considered ineligible.
While phone requests will not be accepted, those wishing further information may call the Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati voicemail at (707) 228-0364.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.