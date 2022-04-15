The Art Workshop of Western Sonoma County (AWS) is celebrating more than 50 years of the annual Apple Blossom Art show. The show opens with a reception with live music on Friday, April 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Admission is free, and wine and appetizers will be served. The exhibition continues Saturday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday, April 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entrance to the art show is included in the Apple Blossom Festival admission, and AWS is grateful for the sponsorship of Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.
The show will feature more than 150 works of original art ranging from rural landscapes to experimental abstracts, and there is something for every visitor and family to enjoy. Nearly all of the art is for sale, and a section of the show features small pieces at very affordable prices. With the purchase of a raffle ticket, visitors will have a chance to win one of two paintings donated by last year’s top award winners.
This year’s show judge is Wendy Brayton, a well-known Sonoma County painter. Wendy has earned several degrees in art and has recently been highlighted for her 31 daily Petaluma plein air paintings to support the National Alliance on Mental Illness. For more information visit Braytonart.com.
Judge Wendy Brayton will give awards in the categories of oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, mixed media, and photography. Thanks to the generous gift from the estate of Jacque Mielke, a long-time valued member of AWS, cash awards will be made for Best of Show, Founders Award, and first place in all categories. This year there will be two Popular Vote awards, to be decided by the public. In the last Apple Blossom Art Show of 2019, the Best of Show winner was Susan Barri, and the Founders Award went to Fran Nielsen.
The non-profit AWS was founded in 1965 and meets monthly in Sebastopol. There are guest artist demonstrations and other monthly activities. Meetings are open to the public for a $5.00 donation on the third Thursday of each month from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts. The artists of AWS range from beginners to professionals, and they work in a full spectrum of artistic media. The mix of old and new members contributes to the organization’s longevity and freshness, along with the camaraderie it provides both novice and seasoned artists. The group is currently accepting new members and membership information will be available at the show. Come enjoy the artwork, and vote for your favorite piece of art.
For more information about AWS, visit awsomeart.org, or contact Show Chair Linda L. Reid at lindalreid100@gmail.com.
