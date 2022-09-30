The Cotati Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is now recruiting for open board positions. They take great pride in the work they do in the chamber and the community and now are looking for dedicated people willing to take an active role in the organization.
The board is required to attend monthly meetings held on the second Tuesday of each month at 5:15 p.m.
Contact the Executive Director, Liz Derammelaere for more information.
The Oktoberfest will not be returning until October of 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.