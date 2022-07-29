It is no secret that baby season is quite an exciting time for all the programs we run at Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue. For Animal Care, it is by far the busiest time of year with orphaned wildlife arriving at the center daily in need of long term, supportive care. For our Barn Owl Maintenance Program, we are busy monitoring boxes and checking nesting occupancy. For both A Wildlife Exclusion Service and our Predator Exclusion and Education Program, we are working hard to help our community humanely exclude wildlife that may be denning under homes or near domestic animals, while educating on the importance of co-existing with wildlife.
This baby season has proved to be an especially exciting time for A Wildlife Exclusion Service. As the first Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in the country to offer these services, we have learned a lot and grown tremendously since its beginning 18 years ago. We started this program to help our community humanely handle nuisance wildlife issues without the need for trapping and killing, using our work to provide critical education to our customers on the importance of co-existing with their wild neighbors. As most of these issues occur during baby season, when wildlife is more likely to take to subfloors, attics, and under outdoor structures, our services help keep wildlife families together and prevent animals from needlessly becoming orphaned. Additionally, A Wildlife Exclusion Service serves as a source of income for our nonprofit rescue work, as we charge for these professional services.
Starting last year, thanks to Dr. Quinton Martins and his team at True Wild who trained us in using the same cameras as they use in their research with mountain lions (read more about our partnership in our 2021 Summer Newsletter), we began trialing the use trail cameras with our exclusion service to help us in our work. These cameras proved to be especially helpful during baby season, assessing the activity level of animals coming and going, to determine if babies are present. This year, we introduced the use cameras into almost every exclusion consult held, and the difference it has made in our work is astounding. We are learning so much from these cameras and as a result, we are able to come up with unique solutions to help our customers. Additionally, we can provide visual aide to help customers engage with the wildlife on their property. Often seeing the animals in this new light helps cultivate compassion for the animals and provide further education on the behaviors and abilities of wildlife.
Finally, this year our exclusion service has grown in unique and unexpected way. With the national labor shortage, we have had a very hard time finding the perfect person to fill our service technician position for a little over a year now. In the meantime, we have had to get creative in handling these services so that we can continue helping our community and animals alike. Since most of our staff is extremely knowledgeable about wildlife, especially when it comes to their behaviors and abilities, it seemed only fitting that we all rise to the occasion and help keep this critically important service running. Beginning this last spring, our entire staff was cross trained to conduct consults and meet with our customers regarding their wildlife issues. This temporary solution has worked incredibly well to keep our services running and for our team to learn a new aspect of our work.
Thankfully, Austin Robinson, currently an Animal Care Technician at Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue, has accepted the position of Exclusion Technician and will start in his new role after baby season subsides. His existing knowledge of wildlife that he has gained through his animal care experience makes him a great fit and we are excited to watch him grow into his new role!
Over these last few months, we have been able learn an incredible amount of new information watching wildlife through our trails cameras and how utilize technology to better serve and educate our community.
