Throughout the day on Sunday, October 2, 2022, the Sebastopol Police Department hosted its second multi-agency Active Shooter Response Training Exercise for local law enforcement at Analy High School. Members of multiple Sonoma County law enforcement agencies joined the Sebastopol PD for the day-long training. Unless attending a previously scheduled event, most areas of the campus was closed to the public during the exercises. Members of the public could expect to see armed law enforcement personnel and emergency vehicles as well as hear simulated gunfire and loud banging sounds in the area until training was complete. Persons of various ages were utilized as role players during the training. There was NO threat to students, staff, or the community. The exercises are a collaborative effort with the West Sonoma County Union High School District (WSCUHSD) and provide an additional level of preparedness to the training that first responders and school staff undergo on a regular basis. The date for any upcoming training sessions will be announced just prior to those events.
Active shooter response training exercises at Analy High School Campus
