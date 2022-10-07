Sunday night, September 25, a war was brought home to the Cotati/Rohnert Park community, via Weill Hall at SSU, through the hauntingly beautiful, eclectic harmonies of Dakhabrakha. When you first walked into the lobby you could feel the energy of concern and the excited apprehension as to how this internationally famous Ukrainian band was going to approach the evening. The first hint was the main table in the lobby where dozens of people were making origami cranes for Ukrainian peace. I wanted to do my part, but I think the dexterity needed was out of my pay grade, whereas my heart was going out to the cause.
However, the scene could not have been more appropriate for Dakhabrakha, as the sound system in Weill Hall is world class and the sounds of Dakhabrakha are both worldly and ethereal. The instrumentation of the group is so phenomenal and so precise it made me think of the stage as an operating table. At the end and beginning of each song the band members were so intuitively on the same wavelength that there was no outward communication, just musical perfection as they entered another session of wondrous sound. What they do with their complex harmonies, combined with so many totally original vocal sounds, was only matched by the engaging drummer, the electric cello player, the accordionist, and the woman in the middle who could not find an instrument that she couldn’t play fantastically well. Of course, she could also turn all the aviary sounds of the forest into melodies of the night through her vocal talents.
If you want to know what genre Dakhabrakha falls into you would be harder pressed to find a genre that they did not dip into at one point or another. They take folk sounds from the forests of Ukraine, bring them through the foggy mist and meld them with everything from rap, the spoken word, Italian love songs, rock, the blues, and traditional folk. It was like Ukrainian folk music meeting the psychedelia of the early Byrd’s in a club on the Sunset Strip. There were moments when Eminem could have jumped in. The next song could put you in a blues club in Memphis. However, the best way to describe their act is that it is an experience not to be missed.
Dakhabrakha took that “experience” and turned it into an awareness party for the perils of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. They did a song for the memories of those who have died at the hands of the Russian terrorists. They did songs about the people of the world who are supporting the Ukrainians. They sang songs about the importance of love and peace. It warmed the heart to see the Ukrainian flags waving in the audience as the band members told the audience of the horrors that their countrymen are living through.
The band started the evening off by all four doing a hard driving drum session. They then never ceased, throughout the night, to continually come up with imaginative musical shenanigans of vocal experimentation that all came across as unadulterated works of invaluable art. By the end of the night, you feel that you have gotten to know each of their voices as well as their collective sounds. It’s a friendship I hope always stays with me.
Thank you to Jacob Yarrow, the director of the Green Music Center, and thank you for giving a shout out to the Cotati Accordion Festival who co-produced the event. We hope that Dakhabrakha is back soon and maybe someday in La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati.
